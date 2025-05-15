Manipur: Over 10,000 VDF personnel launch ‘Gun Down, Pen Down’ protest

Imphal: Over 1,000 Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel in Manipur have launched an indefinite ‘Gun Down, Pen Down’ strike starting Thursday, demanding an extension of their service period and an increase in their honorarium.

The agitation is being led by the Central Committee of All Manipur VDF Employees’ Welfare Association.

The strike began at 6 AM and involves over 10,050 VDF personnel whose services, usually renewed annually by the State Home Department, expired on March 31, 2025. Despite their key role in maintaining law and order amid the state’s ongoing unrest, the government has not yet extended their service.

VDF members, who operate under the Manipur Police (Home) Department, have been instrumental in guarding vulnerable and sensitive areas in the valley districts since violence erupted in May 2023.

The agitation has received strong support from local residents in Bishnupur district, including women-led Meira Paibi groups. A sit-in demonstration was held at Kha Potsangbam, where protesters expressed solidarity with the VDF’s demands.

Protester Shanti Devi criticized the government’s inaction, highlighting the continued deployment of VDF personnel in high-risk areas despite their uncertain job status. She warned that without the VDF, many sensitive locations would be left unguarded, increasing the risk of attacks by armed groups.

Local communities and Meira Paibis have urged the government to immediately address the VDF’s demands, emphasizing the critical role they play in the state’s security infrastructure.