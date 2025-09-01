Imphal: One active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) was killed, and five other cadres of the three different underground groups sustained injuries in a drone bombing attack along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

According to a press communique issued on Monday by the Publicity Officer of the Department of Publicity and Propaganda, Magal Khuman, the drone bombing was followed by a fierce encounter between a group of Manipur-based underground outfits against the Indian occupationist forces supported by the Myanmar-based rebel group Kuki National Army (Burma). The encounter took place on August 30 (Saturday) at around 11:45 am.

Nongtheonbam Malemnganb, also called Thonglen, 27, a cadre of the banned Prepak, lost his life in the encounter that lasted around 2 hours. Three cadres of the United National Liberation Front – Koireng group, one activist of the outlawed Kanglepak Community Party – Meeyamgi Fingang Lanmi (Red Army), and another volunteer of the Prepak also got minor injuries in the fighting.

Prepak, in a statement issued at Imphal on Monday, expressed deep sorrow over the death of its active cadre N Malemnganba, a resident of Awang Wabagai in Kakching district of Manipur.

Prepak expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of its cadre and shared grief with the members of the bereaved families.

Revolutionary salutes were also paid in honour of the killed cadre who got basic military training after joining the outfit in 2023.