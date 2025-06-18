Imphal: Normal life in Manipur was affected owing to the observance of the 24th Great June Uprising, Unity Day, to protect Manipur’s territorial integrity against threats of any magnitude on June 18 at Kekrupat, the northeastern part of the historic Kangla fort in the heart of Imphal city.

All shops, business establishments, educational institutes, private banks, and offices remained closed on Wednesday.

Vehicular traffic was restricted in and around Imphal city as hundreds of people coming from different parts paid floral tributes to the photos of the martyrs who lost their lives during the June 18 agitation in 2001.

The Indian Government signed the Bangkok Declaration, popularly known as the ceasefire agreement, with the NSCN-IM, which included the words “without territorial limit,” on June 14, 2001.

Demanding the removal of this territorial limit, thousands of people took to the streets in protest in Imphal, shouting slogans vowing to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur.

During the protests, a total of 18 people were martyred. Since then, the United Committee Manipur (UCM) and the All-Manipur United Club Organisation have organized the event.

Pheiroijam Nando Luwang, chairman of the Observation Committee and president of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, led hundreds in paying floral tributes to the martyrs and said that the ceremony marked the Manipuri people’s stand against the “divide and rule policy” of India, which reportedly seeks to sow seeds of discord within the different communities in the State.

In response to the appeals by the Observation Committee, hundreds of people paid tributes to the martyrs at the Kekrupat memorial complex, Imphal.

No untoward incident has so far been reported at the time of filing this report.