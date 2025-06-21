Imphal: A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police has led to the apprehension of an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN Niki Sumi) Group along the Assam-Manipur border, an official stated on Saturday.

According to the official, the team made the arrest on Friday during a counterinsurgency operation along the Assam-Manipur border.

Reports indicate that the arrested individual engaged in kidnappings for ransom and extortion targeting the general public along NH-37, the vital highway connecting Imphal to Silchar (Assam) via Jiribam.

The official asserted that the joint team, acting on intelligence inputs, successfully captured Gaisinglung Meiringmei (46), also known as Ronald, a resident of Mukti Samjang village in Manipur’s Noney District.

During the operation, authorities seized two mobile phones, a power bank, and a side bag from his possession.

Following legal formalities, the team handed over the arrested individual and the seized items to the Jiribam police station, the official added.

According to a police report, the arrest and seizures constitute a violation of the ceasefire ground rules signed between the Government of India and the NSCN (K) Niki Group on September 8, 2021. This ceasefire pact has been extended until September 1, 2025.

The NSCN (K) Niki group is led by Niki Sumi, a prominent figure from the Sema tribe who previously served as a military adviser to the NSCN(K) and was a trusted aide of Khaplang.

Niki Sumi, primarily accused of killing 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur’s Chandel district in 2015, an attack that occurred just before the Khaplang faction decided to abrogate its ceasefire.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.