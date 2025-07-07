Guwahati: NSCN/GPRN-K (Niki) has accused the Central government of deliberately using its agencies to discredit Naga leaders and sabotage the Indo-Naga peace process.

In a statement, the group urged the government to approach the political dialogue with sincerity, instead of resorting to what it described as character assassination, false propaganda, and harassment of family members.

The outfit criticized the Centre for spreading lies in the public domain and called such tactics shameful for a nation that claims to be the world’s largest democracy and an emerging global power.

The group issued the statement in response to reports that a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Imphal East had declared its president, ‘Gen.’ (Retd.) Niki Sumi, as an “absconder.”

NSCN/GPRN (K) clarified that the case in question stemmed from a 2017 incident.

On that occasion, 34 Assam Rifles personnel manning a mobile vehicle checkpoint near Karong in Manipur intercepted a vehicle and seized a sum of money.

The group explained that the funds were meant for a wedding anniversary celebration at Taga, Myanmar.

After seizing the money, the Assam Rifles handed over the case to Manipur Police. The police then filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Senapati district.

NSCN/GPRN (K) said it had submitted all relevant documents proving the legitimate source of the funds.

The court, after reviewing the evidence, ruled in favor of the accused on May 9, 2017, under Case No. 10 of 2017 (FIR No. 8(4) SPT P.S. under UAPA) and ordered the authorities to return the seized money.

The group also pointed out that authorities never arrested Niki Sumi with any money in his possession. It challenged the Centre to explain what other money laundering cases it linked to Sumi and questioned the credibility of such accusations.

The outfit further claimed that if the Centre intended to humiliate Naga leaders through pressure tactics, it should not have invited them to the peace process in the first place.

NSCN/GPRN (K) further reaffirmed that the Naga political struggle stands on solid historical ground and that no amount of intimidation or manipulation will weaken its resolve.