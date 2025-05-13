New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two individuals linked to banned militant organizations in connection with the violent killing of a woman and the subsequent arson and looting of homes by armed militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district last November.

According to NIA officials, Nongthombam Meiraba, a resident of Bishnupur district and an alleged member of the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF), is accused of fatally shooting Zosangkim in Zairawn village.

The second individual arrested, identified as Sagolsem Sanatomba, also known as Surchandra Singh and Piba, from Thoubal district, is reportedly associated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), another insurgent group operating in Manipur.

He is alleged to have been part of the militant group responsible for the deadly attacks, according to the official.

Both accused individuals are currently in NIA custody until May 17, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials added.

