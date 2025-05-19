Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest in connection with the deadly 2024 attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in the Moreh area of Manipur, officials confirmed on Monday.

The attack, which occurred on January 17, 2024, resulted in the death of one policeman and injuries to two others.

Officials stated that the NIA identified the arrested individual as Thangminlar Mate, also known as Lenin Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal district in Manipur, whom they apprehended in Silchar, Assam, on Sunday.

While this marks a significant development in the case, officials stated that Mate’s affiliation with any specific militant group is currently under investigation.

The officials asserted that the attack was previously attributed to suspected Kuki militants operating in the Tengnoupal district.

Following his arrest, Mate was presented before a court in Silchar, which granted the NIA transit remand custody, the officials added.

According to an official statement released by the investigating agency, authorities will now transfer Thangminlar Mate to Guwahati so he can appear before the NIA’s special court for further proceedings.