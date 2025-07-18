Imphal: Hundreds of Nagas residing in the Tamenglong district of Manipur, bordering Assam and Nagaland, took out a massive protest rally on Thursday, raising ten key demands.

These included the urgent redressal of long-pending developmental, healthcare, and administrative issues. Tamenglong, predominantly inhabited by the Zeliangrong Nagas, is one of the least developed districts in Manipur.

The rally, organised by representatives of Civil Society Organizations in Tamenglong, began from the Lower Ground of the Tamenglong district headquarters and culminated at Haiou Jadonang Park.

Protesters also raised slogans against the government’s failure to address critical concerns related to development, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, many of which have remained unresolved for years.

The festoons and placards carried messages such as: “No Ration No Justice,” “No Grain No Peace,” “NFSA Backlog Immediate Release,” “MGNREGA/MC Pending Bills Immediate Release,” “GNM Building Construction Urgent Complete,” and “German/Tiger Road Construction Stop Stop,” among others.

The rally, jointly organised by ZNCM, RNCM-TL, LNCM-TZ, INU-TZ, CSAT, JTWA, and VACC–Tousem, Tamei & Tamenglong, concluded with the submission of a memorandum to the Manipur Governor through the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong.

The joint memorandum highlighted the following key issues:

Two-month NFSA ration backlog Systemic delays in MGNREGA material component (MC) bill payments Severe staff shortage at Tamenglong District Hospital Incomplete construction of the GNM institute Tousem CHC operating without doctors for the last six months Critical health crisis in Oinamlong Upgrade of Cheangdai PHSC to PHC Establishment of a proposed PHC at Azuram village Need for separate electricity feeders for the District Hospital Inordinate delay in completing the 132/33kV power substation (NERPSIP, PGCIL) Illegal construction of the ‘German/Tiger Road’ and encroachment by Kuki groups

The protesters also warned that the agitation would intensify in the form of indefinite protests, road blockades, and further mass mobilisations if their demands are not fulfilled by July 23, 2025.