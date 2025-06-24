Imphal: Transport associations from Manipur and Nagaland have urged the central and state governments to provide assistance for the ongoing repair work on the Kedima–Mao bypass road, which is currently being used to transport essential goods into Manipur.

The main Imphal–Dimapur route, National Highway 102, has remained cut off since May 31, 2025, following a landslide in the Phesama area of Nagaland.

With the highway closed, the Kedima–Mao bypass is serving as an alternate route. However, repair and maintenance work on this road is being carried out without any reported support from the concerned governments.

Speaking to the media, Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA) General Secretary Sanjoy Kshetrimayum said that timely completion of the repair work is unlikely without government intervention.

He noted that the ongoing monsoon and lack of official support are contributing to delays. He also expressed concern about trucks exceeding the standard load limit of 12 tonnes, which is affecting the road’s condition.

The repair work is being undertaken jointly by transporter associations under the North East Federation of Trade Union (NEFTU).

These include the MDA, Dimapur District Truck Drivers’ Union, Kohima District Truck Drivers and Owners’ Association, Senapati District Truck Drivers’ Union, Senapati District Truck Owners’ Association, and the Manipur Gorkha Drivers’ Welfare Association.