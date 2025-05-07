Manipur: ‘Naga Conclave-2’ to begin on May 7 in Senapati for four-day

Guwahati: The United Naga Council (UNC) is set to host a four-day event, ‘Naga Conclave-2’, starting May 7 at the Senapati district headquarters in Manipur.

The event, supported by the Naga Women Union (NWU) and the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), will revolve around the theme, “Critiquing Grand Narratives”.

The event will feature multiple sessions with a diverse range of speakers. On the first day, UNC President Ng Lorho will open the proceedings with a key address.

The second day will kick off with Xavier Mao of NEHU, Shillong, discussing “Geopolitical Colonial Framework: A Critique”, followed by another session on “Contextualisation of Colonial Strategic Geo-Political Framework”.

The third session of the day will see human rights activist Chingya Luithui addressing “A Perspective on the Historico-Politico Legal Framework of Colonialism Governing the Tribals”, while the final session will feature Benjamin Gangmei of United College, Chandel, speaking on “Constitutional Proviso of Tribal Rights Vis-à-Vis the Indian Constitution, with Reference to Article 371-C”.

On the third day, the discussions will continue with Chingri Vashum of DM University, Imphal, offering “A Comprehensive Perspective of Naga Customary and Traditional Rights”.

Lokho Puni, retired IFS, will follow with a talk on “Situating Contemporary Development Trajectory within the Neo-Colonial Ambit”, while Kh Siile Anthony, former Director of HRD, NEC, will discuss “A Contextual Dialogue on the Development Matrix”. Ngachonmy Chamroy, a noted social activist, will conclude the day with a session on “Polemics and Dynamics of Political Development: A Way Forward”.

The final day will feature discussions by Prof. Rosemary Dziivichu, co-convenor of the Global Naga Forum, who will address “A Contemporary Historical Narrative of Naga Political Trajectory: A Dialogue”, and Chuba Ozukum, convenor of the Global Naga Forum, on “Traversing the Naga Political Trajectory”.

A concluding panel discussion will be led by Neingulo Krome, Secretary General of the Naga Peoples’ Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR).

The Naga Conclave-2 promises to be a significant platform for critical dialogues on Naga political, legal, and social issues, with various experts and activists sharing their perspectives on contemporary challenges and developments.