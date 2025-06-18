Imphal: The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has issued a strong warning to both the Government of India and Kuki militant groups against any attempts to relocate Suspension of Operations (SoO) camps into Naga territories in Manipur.

The warning follows a recent agreement between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kuki-Zo insurgent groups to relocate and close at least 7 of the 14 camps currently operating near Meitei-populated areas in the foothills of Manipur.

On June 16, leaders from Kuki-Zo groups under the SoO pact and representatives from the central government reached this agreement to reduce the number of operational camps.

In a statement, the FNCC demanded the immediate dismantling of existing SoO camps located close to Naga-inhabited areas.

The committee also issued a stern warning: “We will meet any future aggression with an unwavering iron hand.”

Notably, a total of 25 Kuki militant groups operating under the joint umbrellas of the Kuki National Organisation/Army (KNO/A) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) signed a peace pact with the government in 2008. Seventeen of these outfits are under the KNO, while eight are under the United People’s Front (UPF).

The Kuki militants have historically demanded a separate Kuki state within Manipur and have sought political dialogue on this agenda, which has seen regular intervention. Approximately 2,200 cadres affiliated with these underground groups receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 each under the SoO pact.