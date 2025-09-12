Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, has announced a temporary suspension of the ongoing ‘trade embargo’ in Naga-inhabited areas following an appeal from the state government.

The suspension came into effect at 6 pm on Thursday.

The move follows a letter from the Manipur government on Wednesday urging the UNC to withdraw its agitation over the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border in Naga areas. The state also invited UNC representatives for dialogue on the issue.

An Emergency Presidential Council Meeting of the UNC was held at Tahamzam in Senapati district, where the appeal was reviewed.

“The EPC appreciated the government’s acknowledgement of previous engagements with the Ministry of Home Affairs and its assurance that prior consultation will be held with the UNC and other stakeholders before any fencing works are taken up,” the UNC said in a statement.

The UNC added that, in response to these assurances, it resolved to suspend the embargo temporarily.

Manipur chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel confirmed that the Centre has taken note of the concerns raised by the UNC and reiterated that the Ministry of Home Affairs would continue dialogue with all stakeholders.

The next round of tripartite talks between the UNC, the Centre, and the state government will be scheduled at a mutually convenient date and venue, he said.