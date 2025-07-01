Imphal: A recruiter for a militant outfit was arrested during an operation conducted by a joint team of central paramilitary forces and the civil police in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The individual, a senior cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), has been identified as Mutum Dinesh Singh (38), a resident of Yairipok Nungbrang Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

He was arrested near Leirongthel Pitra Primary School, under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal district.

Police reported that the Nongpok Sekmai Police, Assam Rifles, and police commandos launched the joint operation. Singh was wanted for involvement in serious criminal activities, including the alleged recruitment of over a dozen individuals into the banned militant group. He was also involved in extortion from the general public, kidnapping, and related offenses.

During the on-the-spot investigation, police were informed that he had recruited more than a dozen youths into the party in recent months.

The team recovered two mobile phones with two SIM cards, three ATM cards, documents including a PAN card, Aadhaar card, and driving license, and a sum of Rs 450

A criminal case under Section 113(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered against him on June 30, 2025.