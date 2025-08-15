Imphal: A man belonging to the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was found dead on Friday morning, reportedly due to electrocution, after being missing for the past 36 hours, according to reports.

The incident occurred in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district, which adjoins Bishnupur.

The tribal man, later identified as 45-year-old Sokhongam Baite, was found near an electric transformer installed close to bamboo clumps, about 13 kilometers from his home.

S. Baite, a resident of Tuibong in Churachandpur, had gone missing on Thursday evening while collecting bamboo shoots, also known as bamboo sprouts, which are young, edible shoots of the bamboo plant used for culinary and medicinal purposes.

His body was recovered on Friday morning by a team of local tribals and sent to the Churachandpur district hospital for a post-mortem examination, the reports stated. On-the-spot investigations suggest he might have died from electrocution, an official said. Authorities have registered an unnatural death case and are conducting further investigations.

