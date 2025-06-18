Imphal: A 55-year-old man was arrested during a joint frisking operation conducted by central security forces and Manipur Police commandos in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out at a strategic location near Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, led to the detention of the suspect, who was found carrying a loaded pistol and other items without valid documentation.

The man, identified as Haobam Sitaljit Meetei, a resident of Seijang Awang Leikai in Imphal East, was intercepted by the team comprising commandos from the Imphal East district and personnel of the Assam Rifles. Upon being questioned, Meetei failed to produce any legal paperwork related to the firearm in his possession.

During the search, security personnel recovered a 9 mm pistol loaded with a magazine, five live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, three mobile phones, and a wallet from the suspect. His refusal to provide any legitimate documentation for the weapon led to his immediate arrest under the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.

Following his arrest, Meetei and the seized items were handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the Imphal East Commando Unit. He was paraded for identification and photographed before being placed in custody for further legal proceedings.

