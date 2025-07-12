Imphal: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Manipur Police on Friday for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition during a routine checking operation at Kanglatombi Bazar in Imphal West district.

According to police, the individual has been identified as Warepam Shanta Singh, a resident of Kanglatombi Bazar Board.

He was intercepted by a team from Imphal West district police during a naka checking exercise.

On searching the suspect, the police recovered the following items from his possession: One 9mm pistol with one magazine, six rounds of 9mm ammunition and one mobile phone with a SIM card.

A case has been registered against him under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act. Police stated that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapon and to examine any possible connections to criminal activity.