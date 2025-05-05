Manipur: 17 insurgents arrested, huge weapons cache seized

Imphal: 17 insurgents from various underground groups were captured in Manipur along with a large cache of weapons, explosives, and war-like materials.

According to a defense statement on Monday, the joint operations were carried out by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP between April 27 and May 4, 2025, across the districts of Bishnupur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Six insurgents arrested in valley districts

The operations led to the recovery of 31 weapons, 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other combat materials.

In Kakching district’s Moltingcham village, security forces seized a self-loading rifle (SLR), two single-barrel guns, one bolt-action rifle, grenades, improvised launchers, and ammunition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Senior journalist detained by Imphal police

In Tengnoupal district, six IEDs were recovered from T Minou, while three bunkers were destroyed along the Salvom–Molnoi axis, yielding eight more IEDs, grenades, and ammunition. In Kangpokpi district’s Maohing Kuki area, forces seized an SLR, a .303 bolt-action rifle, two 12-bore single-barrel rifles, an improvised launcher, and related materials.

Also Read: Manipur police arrest 9 KCP (PWG) insurgents

Meanwhile, in Bishnupur’s Samuchep Lok Nala near Ningthoukhong, eight weapons including two SLRs, two 9mm pistols, a single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, and ammunition were confiscated.

All arrested individuals and recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The defense statement emphasized that these coordinated operations demonstrate the security forces’ firm resolve to uphold peace and stability in the region.