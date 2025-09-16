Imphal: A man from Lilong in Manipur has been arrested in connection with the recovery of a body from the Imphal River near Mayang Imphal Maibam Bridge in Imphal West district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Rizwan Khan (23) of Lilong Tairen Makhong in Thoubal district, who had earlier been reported missing. His body was recovered from the river on September 14.

Following the investigation, the crime branch of Imphal West police arrested Md. Farijuddin, also known as Sana (43), a resident of Lilong Leihaokhong in Thoubal district. He is currently being interrogated in connection with the case.

Police said the body has been kept at the mortuary of RIMS Hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.