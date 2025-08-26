

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday launched its first-ever online billing portal for the existing water tariff of Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Greater Imphal areas.

This new portal would be a platform for those registered consumers or consumers with water meters, where they can pay the bill through online mode. It could be mentioned that the trial run started from January 2025 with the installation of 50,498 water meters to date. The department has been able to generate a sum of Rs 91,53,849 /- per month.

Launching the event at Imphal, the Secretary, Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), Hungyo Worshang (IAS), stated that the advantages of the portal include more accurate and transparent billing for its consumers with a 24×7 Online facility to trace past bill history and payments.

This site will also have multiple digital payment options, along with the convenience of paying bills from home.

Advantages like instant alerts and notifications for new bills and due dates, information on encouraging water conservation, etc., would be visible on this portal.

The secretary further stated that it would have the option for a Quick Grievance Redressal for its consumers to build trust.

This portal will also reduce manpower for bill preparation and distribution.

A new tariff system will be implemented within a short period, which will be based on the water consumption by each household.

Now, anyone can apply for a new connection through online mode and also use its helpline number 080-4567-4629 to address their grievances.

He further appealed to the general public to contact the Water Supply Maintenance Division No. one for areas belonging to Imphal West at Khoyathong Office and Division II for areas belonging to Imphal East at Porompat Office for the installation of new water meters.

Chief Engineer (PHED), Shangreiphao Vashumwo, and Superintending Engineer (Urban) Thokchom Bebina Devi, along with other officials, were present in the launching programme of the online billing portal.