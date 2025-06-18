Imphal: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) truck drivers in Manipur are launching protests, including strikes, in response to the assault of a driver by a group of tipsy armed men, suspected to be commandos of the Manipur police.

This has led to disruptions in the supply of petroleum products, including LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel, since Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident that sparked the protests involved driver Khumukcham Heroijit, a resident of Kakching Khunou in Manipur’s Kakching district.

Tipsy commandos attacked him on June 14 as he drove his vehicle after unloading at the Sekmai gas bottling plant in the Imphal West district.

The protests were launched due to the government’s failure to respond to a 48-hour ultimatum demanding stern action against the perpetrators.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Wednesday, the drivers began their protests, following which around 150 petroleum product tankers were seen parked from Moirdangpok to New Keithelmanbi on NH 37 in Imphal West district.

LPG driver Ojit told mediapersons that drivers are working 24/7, transporting essential items from Assam to Imphal for the people.

He stated it was unfortunate that unarmed drivers were beaten by individuals brandishing revolvers. He also demanded lawful action against the law enforcers, which he claimed the government had neglected to take to date.

The drivers are resolved to intensify their protest as they have stopped the distribution of petroleum products to fuel outlets, oil depots, and gas bottling plants at Sekmai.

The protests have caused panic buying of fuel and LPG cylinders, as well as disruptions to the supply chain for various goods.