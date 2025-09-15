Imphal: The Manipur valley has been cut off from the rest of the country after four days of incessant rainfall triggered landslides, mudslides, and flooding, disrupting all surface connectivity, including the National Highways linking Imphal to Silchar, Dimapur, and Aizawl.

Officials confirmed multiple landslides along NH-102 between Senapati and Mao Gate on the Nagaland border, as well as on NH-102A (Tadubi–Ukhrul Road) and NH-129 (Maram–Peren Road).

Similar incidents were reported from Awangkhul in Noney district and from the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Bridges at Chongjang-Songbem, T Gamnom-K Laitwi, Denglen-Molkon Bazar, Lhungtin-Mollen, Gallam-Somphung, and Gangpikon-Mollen in Kangpokpi district have also been submerged, worsening the situation.

Heavy downpours triggered mudslides across Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, and Ukhrul districts. Vehicular movement was severely hit on the Imphal-Ukhrul Road, with several stretches submerged under water.

The Imphal-Moreh section of NH-102 at Kakwa and parts of Singjamei also faced flooding, while NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) in Imphal West’s Sagolband area was waterlogged, halting normal traffic.

Though Churachandpur district reported continuous rainfall, officials said no major flooding had been recorded there so far. However, the hill districts of Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, and Chandel remain vulnerable as heavy to moderate rainfall continues, swelling rivers across the state.

Meanwhile, landslides along the Litan–Shokvao village stretch were cleared late Sunday, but authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, as a precautionary measure.