Imphal: Kuki-Zo community members staged a massive public rally in Kangpokpi, Manipur, on Wednesday, protesting the arrests of Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers (KZVV) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, KSO Sadar Hills, SAHILCA, Kuki Women Union, and the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) jointly organized the rally.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The rally, after staging at different places of the Kangpokpi district headquarters, culminated by submitting an address to the Union Home Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of the Kangpokpi district.

A joint delegation of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Kangpokpi district, led by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), submitted the memorandum. Prominent leaders representing various Kuki-Zo tribal organizations signed it.

The memorandum submitted by the Kuki-Zo Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) outlines five crucial demands to the Union Home Minister, urging immediate intervention in the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The CSOs demand that central agencies immediately halt the “rampant and selective arrests” of Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers.

They call for balanced and impartial investigations that address violations committed by all parties involved in the conflict, not just one ethnic group.

The memorandum stresses the importance of engaging leaders and communities through a neutral platform to initiate confidence-building measures.

The CSOs urge the prioritization of efforts and dialogue, with full recognition of the historical, ethnic, and territorial context of the conflict.

They demand recognition for the efforts of Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers who have protected their communities amidst violence, and they insist that authorities uphold their safety and dignity.

The CSOs appealed to the central government to act with wisdom and leadership to heal the wounds of the conflict and prevent escalation.