Imphal: Security forces arrested an alleged insurgent associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) during an anti-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Imphal West district, according to a police statement issued on Wednesday.

In a separate search operation in the same district, forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of central security forces and civil police apprehended an active member of the proscribed KCP-PWG, identified as Thiyam Boynao Singh (47), a resident of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, Imphal West district.

Reports indicated that the team arrested Singh near Haokip Veng, along the Mahabali River bank in Imphal East district. Authorities also confiscated an AADHAAR card from his possession.

During a separate operation, the security team discovered a significant stockpile of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the Nobap Makhong area near Chanbirok Hill under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district.

The recovered items included one air gun, one locally made Lethod-type gun, one locally made mortar, and four locally made Pompi guns mounted with bipods. The team also found two shell-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs), three IEDs fitted in PVC pipes, two empty magazines for .303 light machine guns (LMGs), and two empty magazines for 7.62 LMGs. Additionally, they recovered four bulletproof plates made from various materials, two camouflage helmets, two bulletproof vests, and one BAOFENG communication handset.

Authorities handed over both the suspect and the seized items to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings, the report concluded.