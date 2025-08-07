Imphal: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (August 6, 2025) granted a 15-day remand of an individual who was arrested and accused of being the self-styled Chief of Army of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Nongdrenkhomba (KCP-N).

A local court had earlier granted the NIA a five-day remand of the accused, which expired on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The NIA produced the accused before the special NIA court in Bishnupur district, which granted a further 15-day remand till August 20, 2025.

Security forces arrested the self-styled Army Chief of KCP (Nongdrenkhomba), Moirangthem Biramani Meitei, also known as Kangleipurel (46), a resident of Phubala Hut Dweller from the Phubala Patton area under Moirang Police Station, Bishnupur district, on July 31, 2025. From his possession, a mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered.

Reports stated that MB Meitei had been arrested on multiple occasions in the past and had been residing at home after surrendering in 2013.

However, following the clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis that erupted in May 2023, he allegedly rejoined the proscribed outfit KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) and was elevated to the position of Army Chief, the report stated.

During proceedings in the NIA court, the prosecutor submitted that the police investigation had revealed MB Meitei’s alleged involvement in multiple extortion activities.

Additionally, he was concealing the identities of his associates, their hideouts, and the locations where the outfit’s arms and ammunition were being hidden.

The prosecutor requested the court to remand the accused to judicial custody for further investigation.

The court, after hearing the prosecutor’s submission, ordered the remand of the accused to judicial custody until August 20.