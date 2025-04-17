Manipur: Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews key development projects for economic growth

Imphal: Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, visited Manipur on Thursday to review key development schemes under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

During his visit to Imphal, the minister held a detailed review meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary PK Singh, and senior state government officials.

Scindia assessed various ongoing development projects under MDoNER and explored opportunities to further leverage Manipur’s strengths in tourism, sports, handloom, and infrastructure. The meeting also focused on identifying areas where Manipur can lead with innovative approaches to drive economic growth.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the Ministry of DoNER would act as a proactive facilitator in unlocking new opportunities and accelerating the state’s development. He shared his optimism on his social media platform, stating, “Delighted to be in Imphal, Manipur today for a Review Meeting on key development schemes and to participate in a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports. We remain committed to supporting the State’s journey towards peace, development & youth empowerment.”

Upon his arrival at the Imphal airport, Scindia was warmly received by Chief Secretary PK Singh. Speaking to the media, the minister emphasized that DoNER plays a crucial role in planning, executing, and monitoring development projects in the North Eastern Region, with a focus on accelerating socio-economic growth to ensure parity with the rest of the country.

