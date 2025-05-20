Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty on contract basis in the Department of Environmental Science in 2025. Manipur University came into being as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies. The total student strength is 7,396. Currently, the University has 119 affiliated colleges, including three medical colleges of regional and national significance. The Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), under the School of Engineering, is a constituent college of the University. Manipur University is assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a ‘B+’ grade (2023). The University plays a significant role in the higher education landscape of the state, contributing to intellectual, academic, social, economic, and cultural development. It serves as a catalyst for advancing knowledge in various disciplines by promoting innovation, research, and training. Located in Canchipur, Imphal, a historic site in the state, the University’s campus spans 287.53 acres. With its historical and cultural significance and scenic beauty, it provides a serene environment for study and research.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Environmental Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: As per UGC norms for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject.

Honorarium: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- (Fifty thousand) only per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd June, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Place of Interview is the Committee Room of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Environmental Science, Manipur University, Canchipur between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the same day.

