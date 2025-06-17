Manipur Jobs IBSD Imphal Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in IBSD Imphal Manipur in 2025.

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate-I under the project entitled “Evaluating medicinal plants from Northeast India in Mitigating ailments associated with metabolic dysregulations” funded by DBT, Govt of India to work on several objectives based on extraction, bioassay guided fractionation and de-replication, chemo profiling of plant materials together with development of formulation, synergy study and mechanism-based evaluation of metabolites in 2025. The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) although registered in April, 2001, under the Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989, the regular activity of the Institute could be started only with the appointment of its first Director on 18th January, 2003 to achieve the following mission, goal and objectives. Scientific management of bioresources in the Indian region falling under Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot is its goal. Its objective is to set up the state of art biotechnology research facilities at Imphal which is at the centre of the Indo-Burmese Biodiversity Hotspot for sustainable development of bioresources using -tools of modern biology.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D./MD./MS/MDS in Botany/Chemistry/Pharmacology or equivalent degree or having 3 years research, training and design and Development experience

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 58000/- + 8% HRA

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Eligibleand interested candidates may send their application with scan copies of relevant documents in a single pdf format through Email: ibsd.recruitment@gmail.com by 2nd July, 2025.

They should send the following documents via email-

1. Duly filled-in application form.

2. Scanned copies of marks sheets, certificates, age proof, Category (in case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD applicants).

3. Experience certificates, if any.

4. List of Publications/patents, if any.

5. Detail biodata.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here