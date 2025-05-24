Applications are invited for recruitment of 46 vacant positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.Manipur University was established as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies. The total student strength is 7,396. Currently, the University has 119 affiliated colleges, including three medical colleges of regional and national significance. The Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), under the School of Engineering, is a constituent college of the University. Manipur University is assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a ‘B+’ grade (2023). The University plays a significant role in the higher education landscape of the state, contributing to intellectual, academic, social, economic, and cultural development. It serves as a catalyst for advancing knowledge in various disciplines by promoting innovation, research, and training. Located in Canchipur, Imphal, a historic site in the state, the University’s campus spans 287.53 acres. With its historical and cultural significance and scenic beauty, it provides a serene environment for study and research.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 5

Associate Professor : 7

Assistant Professor : 34

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website www.manipuruniv.ac.in and submit the downloaded hard copy of the application form along with required documents and proof of fee payment to: The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal-795003. Applicants must clearly mention the ‘Name of the Post Applied for’ on the envelope containing the application. Those in the service should apply through proper channel.

Starting date to apply online : 27-05-2025

Closing date to apply online : 27-06-2025

Closing date for receipt of hard copy of application along with the required documents : 04-07-2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay an application fee of Rs.1000/- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs.400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates through RTGS/NEFT to Bank of Baroda, Manipur University Branch, Canchipur, Imphal, India on Account No. 49000100009743 (BOB) and IFSC Code No.: BARB0UNIMAN.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here