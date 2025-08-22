Imphal: The movement of vehicles on NH-102, linking Imphal (Manipur) to Dimapur (Nagaland), has been disrupted following an indefinite blockade imposed by volunteers of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) at Sekmai in Imphal West district, continuing for the second day on Friday.

The JAC, formed in protest against the death of Hijam (Ongbi) Ibemcha at the RIMS Hospital operation theatre on August 19, has called for a bandh on NH-2 starting Thursday. All shops and markets in Sekmai Bazar have been shut, with a large number of people blocking vehicle movement on NH-2 in the Sekmai area.

The protesters also shouted slogans demanding strict punishment for all doctors found guilty or negligent.

JAC convenor Ahongshangbam Ashok Kumar stated that they have submitted a charter of demands to the RIMS authorities. Essential and emergency services, including medical, fire services, the Water Resources Department, religious ceremonies, and media, were exempted from the bandh.

In response to the agitation, an internal enquiry has been initiated by the hospital and is expected to conclude soon. The cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination, according to a press release issued by the RIMS Media Cell.

RIMS has also mourned the passing of Hijam Ibemcha, who was admitted to the hospital on August 14 with a right both-bone fracture following an accidental fall on August 13, 2025.

She was scheduled to undergo open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) with plating under regional/spinal anaesthesia and was being prepared for surgery on August 19 when she suddenly developed cardiorespiratory failure.

RIMS has assured full cooperation with all ongoing and future investigations undertaken by competent authorities.