Imphal: Central security forces, in coordination with Manipur Police, conducted an operation on National Highway-37 near Awangkhul village under Noney Police Station in Noney district, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

According to the daily police bulletin issued on Friday, two individuals were arrested during the operation at the Awangkhul check post.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ayekpam Sanouton Singh (35) of Tera Lukram Leirak, Imphal West, and Yumnam Surjit Singh (37) of Kamaranga Maning Leikai, Imphal East.

From their possession, 1,429 cases of IMFL — comprising over 32,000 bottles and cans of various liquor brands — were recovered. The estimated value of the seized liquor is over Rs 1 crore in the local black market. The arrested individuals and the seized consignment were handed over to the Manipur State Excise Department for further legal action.

In a separate operation on July 22, the joint team also seized IMFL and beer being sold illegally at Mantripukhri Bazar under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East district.

The items recovered included: Sterling Reserve whiskey – 2 bottles, Magic Moments vodka – 11 bottles, McDowell’s whiskey – 3 bottles, Kingfisher beer – 44 cans.

These items were also handed over to the Excise Department for appropriate legal proceedings.