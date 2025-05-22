Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) intensified protest demonstrations on Thursday, the first day of its 48-hour bandh, demanding the resignation of the Manipur security advisor, Chief Secretary, and Police Chief from their respective posts.

The two-day bandh crippled normal life in Manipur, though it exempted essential services and the ongoing Shirui Lily Festival 2025 from the protests’ scope.

A controversial incident involving security forces sparked the protest when they allegedly removed the name “Manipur” from a government-allotted vehicle for journalists en route to the Shirui Lily Festival at Gwaltabi check post on May 20.

On the first day, in response to the appeals from the COCOMI, several persons, mostly women, blocked the roads at different locations in the five valley district.

They are shouting resignation of these high officials within the stipulated 48 hours given by the COCOMI.

The COCOMI alleged the government’s reckless administration led to significant incidents involving security forces and journalists, and ethical violations in this strife-stricken state on May 20.

Though normal flight services continued as usual amid tight security, the business establishments, Shops, banks, educational institutes, offices, and public transport services remained shut across five districts.

Protesters filled the streets, displaying placards that demanded the resignations of the mentioned officials and condemned the errant security forces’ actions against rightful journalists, while also urging people to stay indoors.

Moreover, Manipur University has announced postponements of the examinations scheduled during the days of imposing bandh.

Ahead of the bandh, school children in Thoubal district also staged a protest rally.

The COCOMI announced to intensify agitation unless these bureaucrats resign from their posts. The bandh will end on May 23 at midnight.