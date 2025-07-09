Imphal: Manipur is currently experiencing a surge in dengue cases, especially in urban areas. Since January this year, health officials have reported 1 death and 74 confirmed cases of the vector-borne disease as of Wednesday (July 9, 2025), according to Manipur Health Department officials.

Manipur State Malaria Officer, Dr. Salam Priyokumar, said that health authorities have confirmed 74 dengue cases since January 1. Imphal West reported the highest number of cases (36), followed by Imphal East (10), Bishnupur (8), Thoubal (8), Chandel (1), Tengnoupal (1), Churachandpur (1), Senapati (1), Tamenglong (1), Kakching (3), Ukhrul (4), and Kamjong (1).

In 2024, dengue caused 5 deaths and 2,022 reported cases. Imphal West district bore the brunt of the outbreak, where dengue claimed 4 lives last year.

Dr. Priyokumar explained that dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water around homes, often in discarded items such as unused tyres, broken utensils, and uncovered water containers. He emphasized that eliminating stagnant water sources can significantly help prevent dengue outbreaks. He also urged the public to actively participate in the fight against dengue.