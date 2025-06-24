Imphal: Two organisations from Manipur have submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, urging the removal of the ‘Any Kuki Tribes’ (AKT) category from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list in the state.

The organisations—Thadou Inpi Manipur and Meitei Alliance—have alleged that the category enables “foreigners” to claim the rights and benefits meant for indigenous communities, thereby threatening their land, resources, and constitutional protections.

In the memorandum, the organisations noted that their appeal is in line with previous recommendations made by the Manipur state government. Referring to cabinet decisions made on October 19, 2018, and January 2, 2023, they said the state had formally proposed the deletion of the AKT category from the ST list.

They argued that the term “Any Kuki Tribes” is overly broad and ambiguous, which allows non-indigenous individuals to access benefits intended for genuine Scheduled Tribes.

“The AKT category does not meet key constitutional criteria for ST recognition under Article 342, such as linguistic and cultural distinctiveness or geographical isolation,” the memorandum stated.

The groups further claimed that the inclusion of AKT in 2003 was carried out through what they described as “politically motivated and non-transparent means.” According to them, the category lacks recognition from other Scheduled Tribes in Manipur and has contributed to rising ethnic tensions.

“Unlike other Scheduled Tribes in the state that are culturally and linguistically unique, the AKT designation is arbitrary and lacks a legitimate foundation,” the memorandum added. No response from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been reported yet.