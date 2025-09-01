Imphal: The state government has issued a stern warning to all public and private transport bus operators to comply with mandatory 100 percent fare concessions for people with disabilities (PwDs), as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

W Birahari Singh, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Manipur (SCPwDs), in a notification, stated that non-compliance will result in stringent legal action and legal proceedings, as the office is duty-bound to enforce the law and protect the rights of PwDs.

Operators are urged to act with empathy and responsibility, recognizing that fare concessions are legal entitlements.

The notification states that one companion accompanying such a PwD shall be entitled to a 50% concession in the bus fare.

For availing this facility, the concerned individual is required to produce the original disability certificate /UDID card before the authorise employee/driver/handyman.

The directives were issued after receiving several complaints that most of the private bus operators are not complying, thereby depriving PwDs of their lawful rights.

The government appeals to all transport operators to act with utmost responsibility, empathy, and sensitivity, thereby upholding the dignity, equality, and the rights of PwDs who are entitled to full participation in society without discrimination or denial of their rightful entitlements. Officially, there are over 56,000 PwDs in Manipur.