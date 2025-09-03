Imphal: The Manipur government is giving high priority to strengthening the education system in the hill districts, where primary schools are run and administered by the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

However, these councils have not functioned properly due to the non-conduct of ADC elections after their term expired in November 2020.

Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Affairs and Hills), issued a statement on Wednesday, highlighting the state’s focus on expanding quality education.

He stated that the Education Department aims to establish one Eklavya Residential Model School (EMRS) in each tribal block.

He also outlined the objectives of EMRS schools, which aim to provide tribal students, both boys and girls, with access to quality infrastructure and education.

The department has actively monitored the construction of EMRS projects sanctioned since 2018–2019.

It has held engineers from the Manipur Tribal Development Corporation (MTDC) and Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MANIDCO) accountable to ensure the timely completion of these projects.

The government has already commissioned EMRS Riha. EMRS Churachandpur, located near Loktak, is ready for commissioning, while EMRS Chandel is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

The department is also preparing proposals for six new EMRS schools across various hill districts and plans to submit them to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, for approval.

In addition to expanding EMRS schools, the department is also exploring options to establish higher education institutions in the hill districts of Manipur.