Imphal: The Government of Manipur on Friday issued a directive mandating all college teachers to submit and verify M.Phil./Ph.D. certificates obtained from the now-dissolved Chandra Mohan Jha (CMJ) University, Meghalaya, and other institutions.

The verification process will involve consultation with the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Education Department of Meghalaya, and concerned universities across India to establish the legitimacy of the degrees.

In an office memorandum, Laishram Dolie Devi, Joint Secretary (Higher & Technical Education), instructed government and government-aided college teachers holding M.Phil./Ph.D. degrees, particularly those from CMJ University, to submit their certificates for verification through their respective principals to the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education by July 10, 2025.

The directive follows the Supreme Court’s judgment dated March 31, 2014, which dissolved CMJ University over irregularities and raised concerns regarding the validity of its academic credentials.

To uphold academic integrity and curb the use of fake or questionable degrees, the memorandum also applies to teachers who may have previously used such degrees for career advancements, including promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), regularizations, and pay increments.

The memorandum warns that failure to comply with the directive by the specified deadline will result in the automatic cancellation of related benefits, and such teachers will be considered as not holding the said qualifications.