Imphal: The Manipur government has issued a detailed advisory to prevent the entry of illegal migrants into the state, citing concerns over possible cross-border movement triggered by unrest in neighbouring countries.

In an official memorandum issued on Wednesday, N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to maintain heightened vigilance along international, inter-state, and inter-district boundaries.

Authorities have been instructed to put in place a robust mechanism to prevent any unauthorised movement into Manipur.

The advisory further stated that any such movement, if detected, must be reported immediately. Officials are required to mandatorily record the biometric and videographic details of those intercepted.

Migrants found entering illegally are to be housed at designated secure locations, where they may be provided shelter and humanitarian assistance. However, the government has stressed that these individuals must not be allowed to mix with or become naturalised among the local population.

The memorandum also directed that all such individuals be deported following due legal procedures. To ensure effective enforcement, district-level committees comprising members from the district police are to be constituted to carry out regular checks at identified locations. These committees will also be responsible for conducting periodic reviews of the situation.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to closely monitor all entry and exit points under the existing border pass system. Local police have been tasked with identifying defaulters and individuals who may have overstayed their permitted duration in the state.

Additionally, the government has mandated the early operationalisation of district-level task forces to support these efforts.

Each task force will be led by the Additional Superintendent of Police and include a representative from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, personnel from paramilitary forces such as Assam Rifles, BSF or CRPF as needed, and biometric staff for identity verification.