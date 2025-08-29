Governor urges greater impact

Imphal: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Friday reviewed the overall functioning of the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) and directed the concerned officers to further strengthen manpower and enhance the outreach of existing projects and schemes to ensure greater impact at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, Director of MSRLM and senior officers made detailed presentations of ongoing projects aimed at uplifting rural communities.

The review covered progress made under various initiatives, financial aspects, manpower requirements, and other key agendas.

Special emphasis was laid on the performance of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), activities of Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs), and training programmes conducted for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Governor also assured all possible support from the government for the growth and development of SHGs at the district level. He also appreciated the dedicated efforts of MSRLM in empowering women and strengthening the rural economy.

The meeting followed after the District Mission Director, MSRLM, Bishnupur district, Pooja Elangbam, on Thursday, distributed cheques to 10 Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the Mangalleibi Village Level Federation (VLF), Thinungei Makha Leikai under MSRLM, Bishnupur.

A total Community Investment Fund of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to members of the SHGs during a simple ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Complex, Bishnupur.

The event aims at empowering the SHGs, which play a vital role in giving credit access to the poor, and this is extremely crucial in poverty alleviation. They also play a great role in empowering women.

