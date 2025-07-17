Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the Planning Department at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to assess the functioning of the Manipur Projects Coordination Portal (MPCP).

The portal is aimed at improving inter-departmental coordination for infrastructure and development projects across the state. During the meeting, officials provided an overview of the portal’s objectives and its operational status.

They informed the Governor that departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), MSPDCL, MSPCL, MAHUD, Police, District Administration, and the IT Department are involved in using the portal to coordinate ongoing projects.

The Governor stated that the initiative is intended to ensure better planning and to avoid delays in project implementation. He advised officials to continue strengthening the system and to encourage full participation from all relevant departments to enable timely execution of projects.

Governor Bhalla also spoke about the broader goals of the Digital India Mission, which include improving digital infrastructure, delivering government services electronically, and promoting digital inclusion.

He emphasized the need to ensure that digital services reach all sections of society, including marginalized communities and residents of rural and remote areas.