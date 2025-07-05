Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Balla on Saturday assured representatives of various driver associations that the government would take necessary steps to address their concerns and improve their working conditions.

His assurance came after back-to-back meetings with driver groups at Raj Bhavan in Imphal over two days.

The All Manipur Government Drivers’ and Technicians’ Association met the Governor on Saturday and submitted a memorandum outlining key issues faced by government-employed drivers and technicians.

Their demands included better working conditions and administrative support to resolve longstanding challenges.

The previous day, members of the Manipur Drivers’ Association had also met the Governor to share their difficulties in transporting essential commodities across the state and beyond. They highlighted problems such as deteriorating road conditions and the urgent need for alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted supply, especially during emergencies.

The delegation also brought attention to a recent landslide at Phesama in Nagaland, which blocked the Imphal-Dimapur highway from June 1 to 4. This disruption caused severe delays and hardships for drivers delivering essential goods.

A communiqué issued by Raj Bhavan on Saturday stated that the Governor listened patiently to both delegations and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

He further pledged that necessary action would be taken in coordination with the concerned government departments to provide relief and long-term solutions.

The Governor’s outreach reflects the administration’s recognition of the vital role played by the state’s drivers and the importance of ensuring their safety and welfare, particularly during times of crisis.