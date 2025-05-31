Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday conducted a firsthand assessment of the flood situation in various parts of Imphal city.

The Governor visited key locations along the banks of the Imphal River, closely evaluating its overall condition amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

Governor Bhalla’s tour included crucial flood-prone areas such as Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge.

His visit comes as Imphal and other parts of Manipur are experiencing significant waterlogging and disruptions due to incessant rains.

During the visit, the Governor instructed the officials to monitor the river situation closely and to implement pre-emptive measures.

The Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to arrange evacuation and temporary relief measures for affected people and alerted the SDRF and NDRF units following the situation.

As the incessant rainfall caused widespread damage to homes and properties in Manipur for the 3rd consecutive day on Saturday, the Governor appealed to the people to remain calm and refrain from panicking by applying a general advisory issued by the government.

The appeal came after the government issued the advisory, which urges children and the elderly to stay indoors, prompts people to reinforce doors and windows and secure loose objects, and advises them to prepare an emergency kit with essential items, including medicines for safety and survival.

In a communique issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor expressed deep concern and saddened by the damage to homes and properties in both the valley and hills Districts in Manipur caused by the incessant rainfall that has severely disturbed the lives of people in the state.

It stated that the low-lying areas of the valley and hill Districts have been heavily submerged. Additionally, landslides on State and National Highways 37 and 102 have disrupted the main routes for transporting essential commodities, severely affecting their supply across the state.

In light of these events, the Governor urged all citizens to remain calm and refrain from panicking.

“The State Government will take all necessary measures to prevent the situation from worsening and will extend all possible assistance to those affected,” the Governor added.

Furthermore, the Governor appeals to all citizens to stay informed through official channels for updates and follow the guidance provided by local authorities.