Imphal: Manipur is set to honour its braveheart, BSF constable Deepak Chimngakham, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the recent Indo-Pak border conflict.

The Governor of Manipur has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Deepak Chimngakham’s next of kin, according to a communique released by Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday.

Constable (General Duty) Deepak Chimngakham (25) of the 7th Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF), tragically lost his life on May 10, 2025, following a drone attack originating from Pakistan at the Kharkhola Border Outpost (BOP).

A dedicated soldier from the Imphal East district of Manipur, Constable Chimngakham served the nation with unwavering distinction and courage. His sacrifice has plunged the state and the entire nation into mourning.

As a mark of profound respect, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Tuesday.

State dignitaries, including the Governor of Manipur, will be present to pay their heartfelt tributes to the fallen hero.

Additionally, the Manipur government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the martyr’s family under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme, which supports martyrs and their families.