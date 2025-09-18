Imphal: The Manipur Government has served a legal notice and warned the Manipur Institute of Open Schooling (MIOS), New Delhi, for recruitment of various posts, including Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff.

Ng. Bhogendra Meitei, Director of the Department of Education (School), Government of Manipur, in a notification issued on Thursday, has stated that the department has issued a show cause notice to the MIOS for allegedly releasing a misleading recruitment notification without departmental approval.

The notification states, “Whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the department that notification for recruitment for various posts viz. Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff have been issued by your Institute from 27/8/25.”

It has also been mentioned in the notification that “These posts are permanent posts under the Department of Education, Government of Manipur”.

The notification adds that the department has not conveyed any approval for the notification nor received any communication from your institute in this regard.

In this connection, the state government has directed the MIOS to explain in writing within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of issue of this notice, as to why legal action should not be initiated against the said institute for notifying the above posts as permanent posts under the Department of Education, Government of Manipur, which is fraudulent and misleading.

Take notice that in the event of failure to submit a reply within the stipulated period, necessary legal proceedings will be initiated, the notification added.



