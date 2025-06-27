Imphal: A delegation of former members of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Friday to submit a memorandum regarding the delay in conducting ADC elections in the state.

The memorandum expressed concern over the prolonged absence of elections to the ADCs, which have been pending since 2020. The delegation highlighted that the delay is in violation of Section 13 of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils Act, 1971, and has affected governance in the hill areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the delegation, the non-conduct of elections for over four years has disrupted local self-governance in tribal areas and impeded the implementation of various development schemes.

They stated that the resulting loss of opportunities would have long-term implications for the communities involved.

The memorandum further noted that the absence of elected councils has led to an administrative vacuum, impacting the delivery of essential services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The delegation urged the Governor to take appropriate steps to ensure that ADC elections are conducted without further delay, in line with legal and constitutional provisions.

No official response from the Governor’s office was immediately available.