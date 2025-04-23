Manipur: FOCS to observe May 3 as day of remembrance & solidarity

Guwahati: The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, has officially announced the observance of May 3, 2025, as a solemn day of remembrance and solidarity under the theme “Bridging Divides for Shared Future.”

According to FOCS, the observance will take place at 10 am at the Yumnam Khunou Community Hall in Imphal East district, Manipur.

The date commemorates the second anniversary of the violent aggression allegedly carried out by armed illegal immigrants against the Meitei Community of Manipur.

FOCS stated that the May 3, 2023, attack resulted in widespread destruction, the loss of innocent lives, and mass displacement across Churachandpur, Moreh, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts in the state.

Further, the organisation affirmed that the lack of early intervention by state authorities amid the initial attack by the illegal immigrants forced several young Meitei villagers to take up arms as volunteers to defend their communities.

It noted that the observance aims to reaffirm the collective resilience and unity of the people to promote healing, justice, and peace, reinforcing the importance of preserving the indigenous identity and harmony in Manipur.

Moreover, FOCS added that the day will serve as a platform for remembrance, unity, and a call to action against ethnic violence and displacement.