Imphal: In view of the incessant rain and floods prevalent in certain districts of the State, the Manipur Government has extended the summer holidays for all Government, Government-Aided, and Private Schools.

This extension applies to Imphal East district, Imphal West district, and the Senapati Sub-Division of Senapati district, and will remain in effect until further notice.

These educational institutes’ summer vacation ended on May 30, 2025, and the school authorities scheduled the classes to start from June 2, 2025.

In an order issued on Sunday, the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, stated that he delegated authority to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts in the State to decide whether the schools under their respective jurisdiction should remain closed or opened, based on daily assessment of the situation and intimation to the Government.

The Governor also directs the Zonal Education Officer of the districts/zones shall, in consultation with the concerned Deputy Commissioner submit reports to the Government on a daily basis.

The governor added that the Directorate of Education (S), Manipur, activated Control Rooms, with its Additional Director (Valley) and Additional Director (Hills) serving as the Nodal Officers for schools in the valley and hill districts, respectively.