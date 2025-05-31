Imphal: Unexpected flooding in the Senapati River washed away a bridge connecting Greater River Valley Colony and Viewland areas in the northern part of Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the reinforced concrete bridge’s destruction has isolated approximately 30,000-40,000 residents, leaving them without proper transport access.

Local inhabitants report that the strong current of the floodwater also swept away two cars parked near the riverbank at River Valley Colony.

This district is predominantly inhabited by the Naga tribes in the state.

According to the village authority of Makhrelui, seasonal incessant rainfalls that started on May 25 caused a flood that severely affected areas in and around the River Valley Colony of Makhrelui village, badly damaging several dwelling houses belonging to the Naga communities.

After washing away the bridge and cars, the flood water receded to some extent. However, waterlogging still blocked some portions of the road along the River Colony in Senapati’s Makhrelui village.

River water has also been receding after leaving behind a trail of destruction in and around the River Valley Colony and Viewland areas.

Following the incident, a state official stated that the rains continue to fall, posing a grave threat to the lives of the general people residing in the Senapati district.

The official added that natural disasters have cut off power in the district headquarters for the third consecutive day on Saturday.