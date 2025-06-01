Imphal: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Sunday urged the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to officially declare the current flood situation in Manipur a ‘state calamity‘.

In a letter submitted to the Governor, Bimol Akoijam, a leader of the Congress and also a Member of Lok Sabha from the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, states, “This declaration would enable the activation of institutional measures to deal with the present situation as well as the challenges in the days to come.”

“Such an official pronouncement will enable streamlining inter-departmental coordination and mobilize resources – facilitate urgent financial assistance from the centre, unlock targeted schemes, for relief and rehabilitation as well as infrastructure restoration nd preventive measures,” the MP stated.

He urged the governor to use his wisdom to act decisively in the interest of the people of Manipur during this critical hour by immediately declaring the present flood situation as a state calamity.

MP Bimol Akoijam asserted that the flooding that has recently gripped multiple districts across the state, Imphal East district being among the worst-affected areas so far.

“Unfortunately, such flooding has been a recurrent phenomenon in the state, largely due to, among others, deforestation and policy failures,” he wrote.

The MP noted that, compared to the earlier occasions, the onset of the flooding this time is not only quite early, but it has also already caused severe disruptions and damage. This signals a clear warning that the situation is likely to get worse this season.

“The India Meteorological Department has already issued an orange alert for continued heavy rainfalls, making it evident that the present situation is only the beginning of a potentially prolonged and worsening monsoon season,” the MP added.