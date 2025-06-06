Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called upon the state government to conduct a comprehensive field survey and provide swift, adequate compensation to all flood victims to ensure their prompt rehabilitation.

This urgent appeal comes as Manipur grapples with the aftermath of severe floods and landslides that struck the state between June 2 and June 5, 2025.

COCOMI convener Khuraijam Athouba, in a statement, cited the critical need for authorities to actively pump out water from inundated areas, even though rainfall has ceased and river levels are receding.

Athouba cautioned that standing water poses a significant threat, potentially leading to widespread spoilage of crops, vegetables, and other goods, and increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

He further urged the authorities to compile and publicly release a detailed report on the flood-affected population, ensuring transparency and timely updates on the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the government, in a separate statement, asserted that the floods and landslides that occurred during the period from June 2 to June 5 in the state have affected more than 1.66 lakh people across 705 localities, with 4147 persons evacuated to safer places.

It states that the authority confirmed the death of one individual, and injury of four people due to the flood and lanslides.

The report noted 102 instances of landslides and infrastructure damage across 52 locations.

Authorities have opened a total of 77 relief camps, distributing food, drinking water, and medical supplies to accommodate displaced residents, the report added.