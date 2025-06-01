Guwahati: Manipur is currently experiencing widespread devastation due to heavy rainfall, resulting in significant flooding and multiple landslides.

Heavy rainfall in the state has affected a total of 19,811 people and damaged 3,365 houses across the state from Wednesday to Sunday, an official said on Sunday.

The official stated that the relentless downpour has impacted a staggering 3,275 localities or villages across the state as of Saturday evening, May 31, 2025. The disaster has also resulted in two reported injuries and the unfortunate death of 64 animals. Across the state, authorities have recorded 47 landslides so far.

He said that a swollen river breached its embankments in the Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon areas, heavily inundating the state capital, Imphal, and various parts of Imphal East district.

The official asserted that in a critical response effort, personnel from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have successfully rescued approximately 1000 individuals from submerged localities in Imphal East, identified as the most severely affected district.

Authorities have evacuated 1,599 persons from the flood-affected zone to safer places and opened a total of 31 relief camps. During this period, authorities have opened three medical relief camps for the safety of the affected people.

He noted that the overflow of the Imphal River in the Checkon area caused waterlogging on the premises of several key establishments, including the All India Radio Imphal complex and the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

An official of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, DIPR Manipur, stated on Sunday that SDRF, in coordination with the District Administration, has started the evacuation of patients from JNIMS.

The official stated that the SDRF & Police have rescued two minor girls from Khurai Konsam Leikai, Imphal East, and also evacuated flood-affected families at Khurai Thongam Leikai, Imphal East.

“Concerned about the flood-affected people, the state authority has distributed chemical and drinking water to flood-affected areas and flood relief camps in Senapati, Kangpokpi, and Imphal East,” the official added.

Reports indicate that while the water level in the Iril River in Imphal East district crossed the danger mark today, it has not yet breached its embankments. Local communities and authorities are actively working to reinforce these critical flood defenses.

Although water levels receded in Checkon and Wangkhei this morning, the situation in the Khurai and Heingang constituencies, which Saturday’s inundation affected, remains critical and unchanged.

The flood situation is still grim as all major rivers, including the Imphal River, Iril River, the Nambul, the Kongba, the Nambul, Erang River, and the Sekmai rivers are above the danger level and overflowing at different locations, causing havoc to the general population across the state.

An official release from the Manipur Raj Bhavan stated that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary P.K. Singh and other senior officials, conducted an on-site assessment of the severely impacted areas within Imphal town, including Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge.

Governor Bhalla has issued directives to officials to maintain close monitoring of river conditions and implement proactive measures to mitigate further damage.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioners across the state have received instructions to arrange for immediate evacuation and temporary relief measures for affected populations.

Notably, in anticipation of escalating needs, authorities have placed units of the Manipur State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on high alert to bolster ongoing rescue and relief operations.